Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 80,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.19% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $96,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $7.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $908.06 million, a P/E ratio of 265.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.33.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

