Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.34% of Casa Systems worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 1,002.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 105,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 23.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Benefit Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,538,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

CASA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $367.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

