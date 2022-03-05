Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of KB Home worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in KB Home by 105.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 20.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in KB Home by 35.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of KBH opened at $38.90 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

