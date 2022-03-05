Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $1.90 Million in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 605,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.57% of 1847 Goedeker as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter worth about $622,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,376,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in 1847 Goedeker by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 291,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 50,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOED opened at $1.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $192.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on 1847 Goedeker in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Albert Fouerti purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $880,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maria Johnson purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $30,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 561,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,375. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

