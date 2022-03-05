Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.63% of CTO Realty Growth worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTO. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 144.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 24,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,015,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter worth $1,774,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 11.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $98,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

