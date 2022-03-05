Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 126,800 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.33% of Berry worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berry by 10.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,019,160 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,200 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Berry in the third quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Berry by 13.7% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 974,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 117,182 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Berry in the third quarter worth approximately $817,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Berry by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,705,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 85,481 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.07 million, a P/E ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 2.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.99%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

