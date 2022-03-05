Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 13,000 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Chimera Investment worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 101.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 401,881 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 982,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 123,629 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,731,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,781,000 after acquiring an additional 579,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.94. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

