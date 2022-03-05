Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 25,500 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 481.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.06% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $49.68 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $89.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.72.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

