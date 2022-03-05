Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases New Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.29% of International Money Express as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in International Money Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 53.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 98,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Money Express alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $85,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,216 shares of company stock worth $849,609. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $607.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

International Money Express Profile (Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.