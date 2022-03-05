Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 26,799 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $84.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

