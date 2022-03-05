Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.11% of Hudbay Minerals worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,133,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 26,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,701,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.11.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.15%.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.