Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,078 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,929,000 after buying an additional 450,688 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,529,000 after buying an additional 29,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,499,000 after buying an additional 37,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

