Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $63.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

