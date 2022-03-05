Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 8,100 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.12% of Textainer Group worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 200,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 132,818 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,364,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after acquiring an additional 97,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 97,717 shares in the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

