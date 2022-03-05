Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,300 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.40% of Tejon Ranch worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 442.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 8.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,837 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 213.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,119 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Shares of TRC opened at $17.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.58 million, a PE ratio of 223.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.