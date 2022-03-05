Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.65% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 3,409.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 87,262 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 111,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

Shares of AQB opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a current ratio of 75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AQB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

About AquaBounty Technologies (Get Rating)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.