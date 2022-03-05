Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires New Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Premier by 16.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Premier stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.29. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

