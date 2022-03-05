Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 82,267 Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,267 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.17% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHLB stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

