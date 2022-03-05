Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,846 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MQ. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 108,720 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 10.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 3,487.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 275,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 267,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

MQ stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

MQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

