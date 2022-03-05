Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 393,924 Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 393,924 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.09% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANY opened at $2.13 on Friday. Sphere 3D Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $77.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.17.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

