Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,515 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.38% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $671.06 million, a PE ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.88. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

