Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,684 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRAX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PRAX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $580.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.