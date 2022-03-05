Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 823,792 Shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823,792 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.96% of Seelos Therapeutics worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 571.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 146,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 181,912.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 29,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 64.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,159 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 150.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 817,695 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL opened at $0.97 on Friday. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.77.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

