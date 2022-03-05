Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $34.62.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

