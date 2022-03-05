Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 95,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.06% of Univar Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,929,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,802,000 after acquiring an additional 236,836 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 19.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,759,000 after purchasing an additional 221,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,081,000 after purchasing an additional 362,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 35.5% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,198,000 after purchasing an additional 947,757 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $31.37.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,825 shares of company stock worth $2,225,914. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNVR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

