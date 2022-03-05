Typhoon Network Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $203,230.53 and approximately $4,920.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.79 or 0.06681060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,474.08 or 0.99829631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00048347 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

