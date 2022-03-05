UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 293,728 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,521,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,728 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.36% of Amcor worth $63,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 391,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 9.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 91,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Amcor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

