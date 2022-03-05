UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 30,988 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,988 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $69,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,198,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,820,000 after purchasing an additional 53,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 34,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.78.

NYSE:J opened at $127.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.83. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.13 and a twelve month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

