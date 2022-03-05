UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,419 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.51% of Steel Dynamics worth $58,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,863,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,892 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 513.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 32,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 27,051 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 55,455 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

STLD stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.50. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.77 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.98.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.