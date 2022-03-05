UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 115,551 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,551 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Hasbro worth $66,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 1,013.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAS opened at $92.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $85.97 and a one year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

