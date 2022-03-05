UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,588,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,781 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.27% of Carnival Co. & worth $64,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 63,645 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $1,719,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

