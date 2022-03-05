UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.45% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $70,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

CHKP stock opened at $145.96 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

