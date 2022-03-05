UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $60.28 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,475 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.57% of CubeSmart worth $60,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.41. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.44.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUBE. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

