UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $61.49 Million Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,399 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.46% of LivaNova worth $61,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $857,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LivaNova by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock worth $472,826 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $76.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average is $81.57.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

