UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $66.23 Million Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.55% of Pentair worth $66,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 2,106.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Pentair by 57.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Pentair by 853.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

