UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,835 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.30% of Entergy worth $59,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,821,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,260,000 after buying an additional 289,049 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,464,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,176,000 after buying an additional 356,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,063,000 after buying an additional 265,537 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,316,000 after purchasing an additional 325,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Entergy by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,938 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $112.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.21 and a 12 month high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,265 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.