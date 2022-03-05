UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Atlassian worth $60,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,080,000 after buying an additional 463,657 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,075,000 after buying an additional 53,744 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,496,980,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,906,000 after buying an additional 169,452 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $267.61 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.76. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of -126.23, a P/E/G ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

