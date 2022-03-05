UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.34% of SS&C Technologies worth $60,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,955,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,411,000 after purchasing an additional 88,335 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,892,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,076,000 after buying an additional 342,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,411,000 after buying an additional 569,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,282,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $75.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.47 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

