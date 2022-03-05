UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 15,093 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.48% of Discovery worth $58,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 10.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 20.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 307,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 51,483 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 8.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 4.0% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 351,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,951,000 after buying an additional 1,019,783 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $26.81 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $66.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

