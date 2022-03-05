UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 18,606 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,606 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.39% of Conagra Brands worth $63,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Conagra Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 45,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

