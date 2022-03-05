UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 735,554 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735,554 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 4.74% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $86,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 44,862 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter worth about $842,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter worth about $511,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

MEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.06.

In other news, Director Janet Risi Field bought 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James K. Price purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.