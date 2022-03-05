UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,065 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.66% of Advance Auto Parts worth $86,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAP. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.16.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $206.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

