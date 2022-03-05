UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 11,230 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 421,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,230 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.32% of Darden Restaurants worth $63,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,675,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,260,000 after acquiring an additional 295,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,962,000 after acquiring an additional 232,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,111,000 after acquiring an additional 156,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $132.04 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.08 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

