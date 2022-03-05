UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 310,959 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 933,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310,959 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.02% of Stericycle worth $63,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,021,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth $143,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 24,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 7.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $58.05 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

