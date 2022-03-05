UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,249 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.59% of Snap-on worth $66,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,673,000 after acquiring an additional 395,086 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,599,000 after purchasing an additional 53,869 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 509,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,748,000 after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $207.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.73. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

In other Snap-on news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

