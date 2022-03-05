UBS Group AG Acquires 14,349 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,096.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000.

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.69. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

