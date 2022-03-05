UBS Group AG Acquires 32,857 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.78% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $10,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,245,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,474,000 after purchasing an additional 104,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 971,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

In other Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $52,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

