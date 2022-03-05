UBS Group AG Acquires 384,916 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) by 839.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,916 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 4.42% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $10,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 297.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 208,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 245.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 59,813 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

