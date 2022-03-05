UBS Group AG Acquires 542,317 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating) by 816.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,317 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.62% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $11,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter worth about $191,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNR opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNR. B. Riley cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

