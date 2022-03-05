UBS Group AG Acquires 77,270 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,270 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.27% of Arvinas worth $11,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 596,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,164,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.26. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,615 shares of company stock worth $20,676,141 in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

